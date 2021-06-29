Manish Sisodia claims govt car vandalised by BJP workers, slams attack on school

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday claimed that workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out acts of violence in a school being constructed in national capital. He also shared pictures on his Twitter handle, claiming that his government vehicle was also vandalised when he visited the site of the construction in Rohtas Nagar.

“Today, the BJP workers and a goons opposed to the construction of school in Rohtas Nagar vandalised the building. They vandalised my government vehicle, and misbehaved with female teachers and the workers and engineers involved in construction work. Why are BJP workers opposed to education and construction of schools?” Sisodia asked in his tweet posted in Hindi.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have been attacking each other over the past year on different issues - ranging from the farmers’ protest to supply of oxygen.

In December last year, AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted photos on the attack of his Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office, and blamed the BJP workers for it. He claimed that his party’s stand against the farm laws passed by Parliament has led to the attack.

During the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), AAP leaders claimed they are not being given enough oxygen to treat critical patients. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too joined the attack and blamed the BJP-ruled central government of not paying heed to their demands.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that the oxygen supply issue was exaggerated by the AAP leaders. The party leaders shared an interim report by a sub-group under the Supreme Court-appointed committee to audit oxygen utilisation in the national capital. The BJP leaders alleged that the actual requirement was much less than what was claimed by the ruling party in Delhi.

There has also been sparring among the two parties over law and order situation int he national capital. The AAP wants the Centre to hand over the control of Delhi Police to the state government, something which is under Centre’s command since Delhi is not a full-fledged state.