Mann accuses Saxena of politicizing air pollution

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused Delhi’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of politicizing the alarming rise in air pollution levels in the national capital. In a tweet in Hindi, Mann blamed Saxena for stopping the work Delhi’s elected government undertook and “doing politics” by writing to him over continuing stubble burning in Punjab.

Saxena, who spoke to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the pollution on Thursday, said he called Mann as well but could not get through as the Punjab chief minister was in a meeting. Saxena advised Kejriwal to involve Mann in pollution measures.

“It is with a sense of deep anguish that, I wish to draw your attention towards the pain and suffering that the people of Delhi are experiencing for no fault of theirs, and request you to undertake urgent and substantive measures to control stubble burning in Punjab, that has converted the national capital once again into a gas chamber,” Saxena wrote.

He said air pollution in Delhi has reached extremely dangerous levels and was hovering consistently in the severe plus category due to smoke, 95% of which was originating from stubble burning in Punjab. “...tried to get in touch with you over [the] telephone...was informed that you were in a meeting.”

Saxena wrote Mann did not call him back. “Having failed in receiving a call in reciprocation, from you all day, on such an important issue of public health, I am constrained to draw your express attention towards the fact that contrary to expectations, incidents of stubble burning have increased by a whopping 19% in the period between October 24 to November 2, 2022, as compared to [the] corresponding period in 2021.”

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party have blamed each other for the crisis and for not doing enough to stop farm fires in Punjab. AAP is in power in both states.

Saxena said there were 18066 stubble-burning cases in 2021, which rose to 21480 in 2022. He said the air pollution has led to a health emergency. Saxena said measures have been put in place for mitigating the annual phenomenon. “It is surprising that despite these initiatives and interventions, the cases of stubble burning particularly in your state have not only continued unabated but increased tragically, severely affecting air quality in the national capital... In a democratic setup, we in the government are expected to adopt [a] multimodal and proactive approach to quell such foreseeable detriments to human health and life.”

He said it is baffling that instead of addressing the grave issue, certain elements are indulging in unjustifiable blame game and excuses and trying to shirk responsibilities even in the face of a serious crisis situation.

He urged Mann to galvanize resources and machinery to make the farmers become willing partners in defeating this repetitive menace.