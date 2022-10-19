Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jail term, fine for sale & bursting of firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

delhi news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 03:05 PM IST

Representational image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence and would attract a fine of up to 5,000 and three years in jail.

News agency PTI, quoting the minister, said that purchasing and bursting of firecrackers would also be punishable by a 200 fine and six-month jail term.

These measures are aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season when air quality deteriorates significantly.

The Delhi government had banned manufacturing, selling, storing and bursting of firecrackers on September 7.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gopal rai
