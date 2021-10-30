Maoist, who escaped from Chhattisgarh court 7 years ago, arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The crime branch of the city police on Friday arrested an alleged Maoist who was hiding in the national capital after escaping from a district court complex in Chhattisgarh seven years ago, officials said.

Police said Anurag Sadlohar, also known as Dhabir and Haga, broke the wall of a lock-up of a district court in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, on May 266, 2014, along with three others when they were brought for court production. Police said he was arrested for trying to extort ₹2 lakh from a Jharkhand-based businessman.

Deputy commissioner of police(crime) Rajesh Deo said Sadlohar is also wanted in several cases of violence and under Arms Act in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Police have so far found his involvement in three cases at Jashpur, Chhattisgarh.

DCP Deo said they received information about Sadlohar hiding in Delhi while monitoring the activities of Maoist modules in the national capital. Police did not specify the exact place where Sadholar was hiding but said that he was living near the Punjab-Haryana border after escaping from Chhattisgarh.

“On Friday, we received information about his presence in Dhaula Kuan area. A team reached the spot and arrested him from Dhaula Kuan bus stand,” said DCP Rajesh Deo.

During questioning Sadlohar said that he had joined the People Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in 2012, following which he received training and started extorting from people in Chhattisgarh.

“He was motivated by local cadre of the PLFI to join the Maoist group. He belongs to a poor family and has studied only till Class 8. He was given a rifle and also trained in arms by the Naxal leaders after which he started extorting from villagers,” said DCP Deo.