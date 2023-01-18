Home / Cities / Delhi News / Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's NTPC Eco Park; 5 fire tenders on spot | Video

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 09:28 PM IST

Reportedly, the call about the fire was received by the Delhi Fire Service at 5.40pm. Locals have tweeted the video of the fire.

Screengrab from the video.
ByKanishka Singharia

A massive fire has broken out in Delhi's Badarpur NTPC eco park. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

Reportedly, the call about the fire was received by the Delhi Fire Service at 5.40pm. Locals have tweeted the video of the fire. One such video, shot from a high-rise by a Twitter user, depicts flame and smoke rising against an orange evening sky.

"Massive fire on banks of Yamuna in Delhi, which is visible from Noida. Seems like stubble-burning. Strict action requested," a user Amritam Anand tweeted tagging chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police.

"Serious fire has broken out as visible from home in Noida. Area looks like it's close to Yamuna Bank near the Okhla border," another user wrote suggesting the fire is so huge that it could be seen from Noida, the city neighbouring Delhi.

In a similar fire-related incident, a fire broke out at a building near Mundka Metro station on Sunday evening. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a fire call was received from Mundka at around 4.45pm.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

delhi ncr delhi noida

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
