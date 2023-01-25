Max mercury drops after scattered rain in Delhi

Isolated parts of southwest Delhi received a drizzle on Tuesday, while the rest of the Capital saw strong winds and overcast skies, with the mercury dipping to 21.6 degrees Celsius (°C)--a drop of 4.3 degrees from Monday, the warmest January day in four years. Delhi’s minimum temperature, however, rose to 12.3°C, a spike of 4.7 degrees from Monday-- the highest minimum so far for January this year.

The strong winds meanwhile helped Delhi’s air quality improve, with the Capital recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 237 (poor) according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin, better than 335 (very poor) on Monday.

Safdarjung, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded no rain till 5.30pm Tuesday, however, ‘trace’ rainfall was registered at the Ayanagar station. Trace rainfall is generally equivalent to drizzle, or a short spell of very light rain. So far, Safdarjung has only recorded ‘trace’ rainfall in the month of January, most of which occurred on January 12. Normally, Delhi receives 19.1mm of rainfall in the month.

“While parts of NCR saw some rain, it mostly gave Delhi a miss, barring southwest Delhi. There are still chances of drizzle in parts of Delhi late on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday, with this western disturbance likely to bring moisture to the region until Wednesday,” said a Met official, adding cloudy skies prevented the sun from raising the temperature during the day, but this high moisture and cloud cover led to a high minimum temperature as heat escaped slowly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drizzle on Wednesday as well, with no rain expected from Thursday until Saturday. Delhi is likely to see rain next on Sunday, with a fresh western disturbance expected to influence Delhi between January 28 and 30. Met officials say owing to these western disturbances, Delhi is also unlikely to see cold wave conditions until the end of the month.

Forecasts show Delhi is likely to see a similar maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday, with the minimum hovering around 11°C, while the maximum will be around the 21-degree mark. In terms of air quality, Delhi’s AQI is forecast to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.

“From Thursday until Saturday, we will see cloudy skies and that will lead to a high minimum temperature,” said the Met official, adding the impact of the next western disturbance will begin from Saturday night.

