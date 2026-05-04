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MCD allocates 48 crore to step up Delhi's garbage cleanup

MCD allocates ₹48 crore to step up Delhi's garbage cleanup

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated 48 crore to augment resources for waste and sanitation management across multiple zones in the city for 2026-27, according to an official order.

MCD allocates 48 crore to step up Delhi's garbage cleanup

The order issued on April 27 states that the allocation, cleared with the approval of the MCD Commissioner, will fund a range of sanitation works, including hiring of vehicles, machinery and manpower for garbage collection, lifting and transportation under challenging conditions across various wards.

In the West Zone, the civic body has sanctioned hiring of 50 light motor vehicles with auto-tipping facilities and an additional 30 medium motor vehicles, along with backhoe loaders for garbage removal.

For Shahdara , provisions have been made for the deployment of 52 vehicles, including tipper trucks, loaders and sanitation workers for the collection and transportation of mixed waste over six months, while Najafgarh Zone will see hiring of CNG-run vehicles, eight HYVA trucks and loaders for clearing garbage and silt from roads and footpaths.

 
garbage collection waste management new delhi
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