MCD approves road clean-up project, forms commitee

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday approved the Delhi government’s ambitious project to significantly ramp up cleaning and dust control measures on its 1,400km arterial road network through mechanical road sweepers, water sprinkling machines and anti-smog guns.

MCD also sanctioned for ₹ 61.5 crore as expenditure for engagement of a consultant, who will prepare a detailed project report. (HT Photo)

It also sanctioned for ₹61.5 crore as expenditure for engagement of a consultant, who will prepare a detailed project report, besides monitoring and executing it, officials aware of the matter said.

An MCD official said that the project having an estimated cost of ₹1,230 crore will be executed when funds are received from the Delhi government.

“The house has authorised municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti for approval of request for proposal for hiring the consultant,” the official added, asking not to be named.

HT had reported on July 6 that after several months of tussle over handing over the clean-up services of the arterial road network in the city from MCD to the Public Works Department, the plan to surrender this network had been shelved and the mechanical capacity of the civic body will be ramped up to ensure 100% maintenance of these roads. The project was announced in the annual Delhi budget in March 2023.

Delhi cabinet on April 4 had approved a proposal of the environment department for purchasing 70 mechanical sweeping machines to remove dust on bigger roads maintained by PWD. It also decided to purchase 250 water sprinkling machines fitted with anti-smog guns.

A report from municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti dated July 28 states that the corporation has now constituted a 11-member project implementation committee. An MCD official said that the panel held its first meeting on July 17. “It was decided the machinery will be engaged in two shifts for shifts for water sprinklers and anti-smog guns and one eight hour shift for mechanical road sweepers. Each shift will be eight hour long,” the official said.

The committee has recommended that the Delhi government’s proposal was only for cleaning central carriageway excluding footpaths and central verges but it will be expanded to ensure “wall-to-wall cleaning”. “MCD staff carrying out manual sweeping on PWD roads will be utilized for other roads of MCD where mechanized sweeping is not feasible,” the official added. The agency is expected to source around 15,000 kilolitres of treated water for the clean-up. A second official associated with the project said that Delhi government will kept in the loop while the project is being implemented.

