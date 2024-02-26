MCD clears plan to clean all civic roads amid House row

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday decided to launch a project for mechanical sweeping of 12,000km of roads which are maintained by the civic body for end-to-end cleaning. Civic officials said that MCD will hire a consultant for surveying the roads and preparing a detailed project report to invite tenders for the project. BJP councillors protest in the House at Civic Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The road cleaning project was among several proposals that were cleared by the elected House of councillors amid din caused by persistent protests by members of the opposition.

The officials said that the House passed 20 policy proposals and postponed eight without holding any discussion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors protested in the house, holding placards, over the fire in an Alipur factory in which 11 people were killed and a bovine attack in Khanpur that led to a man’s death.

Among significant proposals passed by the house was a private member resolution to extend the relief of providing electricity connections to properties that have been booked by the building department and a six-month extension for the existing toll tax operator.

The House meeting started at 2.40pm and lasted for just 12 minutes.

The proceedings began with condolence resolutions for the victims of the Alipur paint fire incident and the Khanpur cattle attack incident. Immediately after the resolutions and a minute’s silence was observed, BJP councillors rushed to the well of the House with placards and banners demanding the Aam Aadmi Party administration to fix accountability in both the incidents.

The BJP councillors also demanded a property tax amnesty scheme and withdrawal of notices issued to a large number of traders for signages outside their shops. The proposals were passed with a voice vote amid the chaos.

Addressing a press conference after the House meeting, mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the BJP councillors did not allow the proceedings to run smoothly.

“It is clear that the BJP members do not want us to discuss any matter related to public welfare,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that the “working style” of the Delhi mayor is not conducive to the smooth functioning of the House. “The mayor has no respect for time at all. She and the AAP councillors come late for the House meetings,” Singh alleged.

Oberoi said that the House had passed the proposal to set up a new radiology course at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

“When the model code of conduct comes into force for the elections, we will not be able to extend the contracts of gardening staff. Therefore, we have decided to provide an extension of five months to all contractual workers so that the employees do not suffer. Similarly, the proposal for extending the toll tax contractor has been extended by six months as the new concessionaire could not be appointed in the absence of the standing committee,” she added.

The 18-member standing committee panel controls the purse strings of MCD and its formation has been stalled due to a political tussle over the appointment of nominated member aldermen.

Oberoi said that MCD will also allocate space for running a skill development centre for the Delhi Foundation of Deaf Women.

“MCD has already conceptualised end-to-end cleaning of roads with width more than 60ft and a project implementation committee has been formed. The estimated cost for the project is ₹1,230 crore for 10 years,” according to the proposal on cleaning of MCD roads,

MCD currently operates 52 mechanical road sweepers, 32 multi-function water sprinklers and 28 anti-smog guns to clean major roads. There are 1,400km of such roads with a width of more than 60 feet.

Oberoi said the House cleared a private member’s resolution to provide relief to properties that were booked for unauthorised constructions.

“According to the proposal, action against such properties will have to be coordinated between four authorities — deputy commissioner of the zone, building department executive engineer, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and electricity department. MCD officers will be responsible for submitting the reports to DJB and power companies before taking any action so that people don’t face any harassment,” she added.

The resolution moved by AAP councillor Parveen Kumar said that thousands of houses in slums, resettlement colonies, and urban and rural areas don’t have electricity connections.

“DJB has taken a sympathetic view of the matter and has passed instructions stating that water is a basic need and it has been decided to sanction water connection to every household subject to the premise that the water connection does not confer any ownership right or title against the property...On similar lines, the power discoms will be directed to provide electricity connection to all such house owners,” the resolution said.

An MCD official said that private member’s resolutions have to be ratified by the MCD commissioner before being enforced.