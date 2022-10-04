MCD delimitation panel gets 1720 suggestion, objections

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

The delimitation panel has received 1720 suggestions and objections on its draft report put up in the public for suggestions from the people and other stakeholders on September 13. The last date for the submission of feedback and objections was October 3. It is an important step towards the final delimitation of the wards, a move which will pave the way for holding the municipal elections.

“After the publication of public notice around 1720 suggestions/objections have been received till 5pm on 3.10.22. These include suggestions from general public, political parties, RWAs and NGOs relating to either changing the ward boundaries or name changing. Many applications are repeated in numbers. These applications are being considered and will be disposed off as per guidelines, thereby setting in motion process for issuance of final delimitation order by the central government,” said an official from state election commission.

The panel has determined boundaries for 250 municipal wards including 42 reserved for Scheduled Castes. Elections to Delhi’s three municipal corporations, which together had 272 municipal wards, were due in April. The election watchdog announced a delay in the municipal polls in March citing the Centre’s move to unify the civic bodies when it was about to announce their schedule at a press conference.

