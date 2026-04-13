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MCD earmarks funds for Dwarka dog shelter to house over 1,500 aggressive strays

MCD earmarks funds for Dwarka dog shelter to house over 1,500 aggressive strays

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 08:17 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sanctioned funds for the construction of a dog shelter in Dwarka that will house over 1,500 aggressive stray dogs, officials said on Monday.

MCD earmarks funds for Dwarka dog shelter to house over 1,500 aggressive strays

The project, to come up in Dwarka Sector 29, is set to move into the execution stage with the engineering department preparing to float tenders for the appointment of a construction agency.

Officials said around half of the total estimated cost of 3.58 crore has already been allocated for the project.

"The engineering department will soon float tenders as the groundwork and planning have been completed and the budget has been booked," a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi official said, adding that the shelter is expected to be constructed within six months.

The official further said that the proposed shelter will be developed on a 2.5 to three acre plot within an existing complex that currently houses two Animal Birth Control centres and a small pet crematorium.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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