MCD elections: 2,021 candidates from 15 political parties file nominations

The state election commission (SEC) in Delhi on Tuesday informed that it has received 2,585 nominations from 2,021 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections scheduled to be held on December 4.

While the commission received only 35 nominations between November 7 and 14, 2,550 nominations were filed on the last day. There are 1,158 female and 863 male candidates in the fray.

Data released by the election commission states that out of the 2,021 nominations, 492 are from the Aam Admi Party (AAP), 423 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 334 from the Congress.

Besides, independent candidates and 15 recognised national and state parties will be contesting the upcoming municipal polls.

“The commission has received 507 nominations from independent candidates who constitute the largest chunk. Bahujan Samaj Party candidates have filed 149 nominations, followed by 33 nominations by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 31 by Janata Dal (United), 20 by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM),” an SEC official said.

In some cases, candidates have filed more than one nomination to safeguard themselves from any technical fault that may lead to disqualification, while spouses of some candidates have filed nomination papers as back-up on general seats.

Parties contesting on less than 10 wards include Left groups, along with Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, LJP (Ram Vilas) and Indian Union Muslim league.

“In terms of distribution of nominees, the Bapraula (ward-111) has received maximum 24 nominations from candidates, while there are at least five wards that have received minimum five nominations,” a second SEC official said.

The wards at the lower end of this spectrum include Pooth Kalan, Mangolpuri-B, Raghubir Nagar, Andrews Ganj and Anarkali wards, with five nomination each, while wards with maximum number of contestants include Bapraula (24), Aya Nagar (21), Keshopur (20), New Ashok Nagar and Sangam Park with 19 nominations each, and Karawal Nagar and Chandni Chowk with 18 nominees.

An election commission official said that candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till November 19.

The results of the polls will be declared on December 7.