MCD identifies 96 roads to fix under weekly campaign

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, under its “one road per week one zone” campaign, has identified 96 roads to be revamped under its jurisdiction, of which 50 have already been repaired, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials of the MCD said that the civic body started work on the campaign from July 11, 2022, by preparing a detailed action plan at the zonal level. The corporation maintains roads less than 60ft in width.

“The corporation has identified 96 roads for revamping and so far work has been carried out on 50 stretches. The work under this scheme also extends to road improvement, horticulture work and improvement of footpaths. MCD has issued orders to its various departments like maintenance, DEMS, horticulture, engineering, public health, etc. for better maintenance and beautification of roads,” an MCD spokesperson said.

With the unified municipal corporation of Delhi facing a financial crisis and road improvement work stalled in various parts of the city, inner colony roads have deteriorated over the last few years, MCD officials said.

“We continue to face a financial crunch so no major road relaying works are currently being undertaken but we are improving badly damaged stretches under the one road per week one zone campaign. There is a proposal to relay some roads under the scheme to prevent air pollution, for which we have sought funds from urban development fund,” a senior official said.

However, various stakeholders say that the issue of lack of maintenance of roads needs a systemic solution. Netra Kumar Sharma, who heads the municipal corporation contractor’s association said that all of the road repair work in North and East Delhi has remained stalled over the last 3-4 years. “If contractors are not even paid the original amount for laying road, how can they carry out the repair work,” he added.