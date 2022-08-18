MCD identifies 96 roads to fix under weekly campaign
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, under its “one road per week one zone” campaign, has identified 96 roads to be revamped under its jurisdiction, of which 50 have already been repaired, officials said on Wednesday.
Officials of the MCD said that the civic body started work on the campaign from July 11, 2022, by preparing a detailed action plan at the zonal level. The corporation maintains roads less than 60ft in width.
“The corporation has identified 96 roads for revamping and so far work has been carried out on 50 stretches. The work under this scheme also extends to road improvement, horticulture work and improvement of footpaths. MCD has issued orders to its various departments like maintenance, DEMS, horticulture, engineering, public health, etc. for better maintenance and beautification of roads,” an MCD spokesperson said.
With the unified municipal corporation of Delhi facing a financial crisis and road improvement work stalled in various parts of the city, inner colony roads have deteriorated over the last few years, MCD officials said.
“We continue to face a financial crunch so no major road relaying works are currently being undertaken but we are improving badly damaged stretches under the one road per week one zone campaign. There is a proposal to relay some roads under the scheme to prevent air pollution, for which we have sought funds from urban development fund,” a senior official said.
However, various stakeholders say that the issue of lack of maintenance of roads needs a systemic solution. Netra Kumar Sharma, who heads the municipal corporation contractor’s association said that all of the road repair work in North and East Delhi has remained stalled over the last 3-4 years. “If contractors are not even paid the original amount for laying road, how can they carry out the repair work,” he added.
Lalpura appointed member of BJP’s parliamentary board, poll committee
With the appointment of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as a member of parliamentary board and election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is for the first time that a Sikh representation will be seen in the highest decision-making bodies of the party. As SSP Tarn Taran, Lalpura had arrested Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1981.
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver
Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village's mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him.
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
