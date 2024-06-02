MCD makes 3 RFID-based parking lots operational

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has operationalised a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based system at three parking lots across the Capital, officials said on Sunday. This system, the officials said, automates the parking charge collection system with the use of sensors at entry and exit points that detect a vehicle’s FASTag. The radio frequency identification (RFID)-based system is already in place at toll plazas across the country. (HT Photo)

The three revamped parking lots are at Saket in south Delhi, and Mandawali and Ganesh Nagar in east Delhi. MCD already operates four such parking lots in the city, and will add nine more in the next two weeks. In the long term, the civic body has planned to equip 70 parking lots in the city with this system, the officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We often get complaints of overcharging, and this system will completely do away with any dispute with parking attendants. The system will also enable the MCD to better monitor the revenue being generated from parking sites,” a senior MCD official from the remunerative projects cell said.

According to the official, no cash-based transactions will be allowed at these RFID-based parking lots — two-wheelers and other vehicles which do not have a FASTag will be permitted to pay the amount using mobile wallets or QR codes.

An MCD official said that if the RFID sensor fails to deduct money from a vehicle’s FASTag for any reason, a backup mechanism will be in place, whereby the person driving the vehicle can use QR codes to make the payment. In addition, MCD also plans to set up boosters in areas where the mobile signal may be poor, such as in underground parking lots.

A second MCD official said the civic body will also grant enforcement rights to the private concessionaires operating these lots, which will allow them to tow away illegally parked vehicles around the parking lot.

“MCD will impose removal charges and storage charges from the owner of the vehicle, and 50% of the collection will be provided to the operator,” the second official said.