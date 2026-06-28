MCD plans annual 5% hike in toll tax for commercial vehicles entering Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to introduce an annual 5% increase in toll tax for commercial vehicles entering the national capital in accordance with the proposed amendment to the toll tax bye-laws, an official said on Saturday.

The proposal to amend the toll tax bye-laws was passed in the MCD House meeting on Thursday. (HT)

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“The revision or hike in toll tax is a very lengthy process involving moving proposals, clearance from committees and the MCD House, followed by approval from the Delhi government. The amendments to Delhi Municipal Corporation (Toll Tax) Bye-Laws, 2007, are once notified by the government, the toll taxes will automatically be increased by 5% every year after seeking consent of the House,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The proposal to amend the toll tax bye-laws was passed in the MCD House meeting on Thursday. The bye-laws empower the MCD to levy and collect toll tax on specified commercial vehicles entering the Capital.

In another related proposal, a new category of 7-axle trucks and above has also been introduced with a toll tax of ₹2,000 per entry and a monthly pass of ₹60,000. The maximum per-entry toll has been proposed at ₹100 for taxis and tempos; ₹200 for buses and canters; ₹400 for two-axle six-wheel trucks; ₹800 for 10-wheel trucks (three axle); and ₹2,000 for 4-6 axle trucks.

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{{^usCountry}} “These are the maximum possible fees for any future increase in instances such as directions by the Supreme Court or Commission for Air Quality Management,” the official explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These are the maximum possible fees for any future increase in instances such as directions by the Supreme Court or Commission for Air Quality Management,” the official explained. {{/usCountry}}

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During last winter’s severe pollution episode, the apex court had directed the MCD to consider suspending toll collection at several entry points to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions caused by long queues of commercial vehicles waiting to pass Delhi’s borders.

The proposals are a part of the overhaul in MCD toll collection, which includes shifting to a barrierless Multi Lane Free Flow system by the end of this year.

The civic body has already floated tenders to hire contractors to develop and operate the new system, with the bidding process expected to conclude by June 30. Twenty major border toll plazas in Delhi are set to become barrierless ahead of the Capital’s winter pollution season in October, while remaining border points are expected to be covered by December 2026, the official said.