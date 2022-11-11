MCD polls: Rush of nomination expected on Monday

The state election commission has directions to the district election officers and returning officers to ramp up their preparations in anticipation of increased rush for nomination filing on Monday as the nomination process will not be open on Saturday and Sunday.

The commission in its official statement has said that as per Rule 14 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Election of Councilors) Rules, 2012, ‘public holiday’ includes a day which is a public holiday for the purpose of section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. “Accordingly, the second Saturday falling on November 12, 2022 will be a public holiday for the purpose of receiving nominations. No nomination papers from candidates would be received on November 12 and November 13 being public holidays. Rush of nominations is expected on Monday which is last day of filing nominations,” the commission has stated.

The SEC has only received seven nominations till November 10, 2022. The commission held a co-ordination meeting of all general observers and expenditure observers at NDMC Convention Centre on Thursday.

Dr. Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner has issued direction that in view of this expected rush of nomination papers, all observers, District Election Officers (DEOs), deputy commissioners and police should ensure that adequate arrangements for receiving nomination papers are put in place. “Steps should be taken to ensure crowd management and traffic management around the premises and waiting facilities for candidates to prevent any chaos and commotion,” Dev said.

The nomination process was started on 7 November and the final deadline to file nomination papers is November 14. The scrutiny of nominations will be carried out till November 16 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 19 November. Delhi will vote to elect its 250 municipal councillors on December 4, 2022.

