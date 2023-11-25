MCD proposes to cut by 1/5th film shooting prices in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to significantly reduce film shooting charges levied in the areas governed by the civic body under a new “unified filming shooting policy” which is expected to be tabled in the next House meeting, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. The House will take up the draft proposal for approval on Wednesday.

Official said that an estimated 30 films are shot in a year in the corporation jurisdiction areas. (FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new policy proposes to reduce basic charges for film shooting from ₹75,000 per day to ₹15,000 for an eight-hour slot and ₹25,000 for 24-hour slots.

The erstwhile East MCD had a separate slab of ₹2 lakh for filming at the Ghazipur landfill site but the garbage dumping sites do not find a mention in the new policy. Officials said permission to shoot at landfill sites will not be granted, as biomining is being carried out at all three locations — Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa.

A senior MCD official, who asked not to be named, said the civic body met with all stakeholders to finalise the draft policy.

“We have decided that permissions will not be granted to film at the landfill sites as large-scale biomining operations are taking place. The film crews comprise many people and it would not be safe for the contingent. Moreover, this may also increase the chances of a fire breaking out at the dumpsite,” the official said, adding that small-scale shootings for government awareness campaigns and similar initiatives will not be affected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposal, a copy of which HT has seen, said that charges of ₹15,000 per eight hours will be levied irrespective of the nature of the building/area along with ₹2,000 administrative charges and GST charges.

“The rate for permission for 24 hours will be fixed at ₹25,000. A security deposit of ₹25,000 will (additionally) be taken only for properties belonging to MCD. The applicant will need to submit a photo ID, address proof, and undertakings,” the proposal states.

MCD will grant permissions based on no-objection certificates from Delhi Traffic Police, Archaeological Survey of India, and other departments concerned.

Under the terms and conditions, the policy mandates that sanitation of the area should be maintained, sound levels must be within the decibel norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board, no traffic disruptions should take place and there should be no objectionable/obscene material put up for display.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The House is also expected to take up changes proposed in the rebates granted by the property tax department, including granting a 5% tax incentive to educational institutions, medical, engineering, and law institutes for ensuring 100% waste segregation.

MCD was unified in May 2022 and over the last one-and-half-years, the civic body has brought several unified policies to remove the differences and variations that had crept between 2012-2022 among regulations and taxes, formulated by erstwhile East, North and South MCDs. The House is expected to take up the unified policy under the jurisdiction areas of MCD under the draft national film policy.

A second MCD official said that an estimated 30 films are shot in a year in the corporation jurisdiction areas, and the rates are being brought down with smaller time slots to encourage film production in the Capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We held review meetings with line producers to take suggestions. We found that the old rates were high and they should be bifurcated to smaller time slots. Another complaint was that the parking contractors charge unreasonably high rates for vanity vans and crew and the new policy will incorporate the parking charges in the original fee. Efforts will also be made to reduce the time taken to grant permissions and add flexibility in shooting schedules,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Other agencies, like the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, charge anywhere between ₹1-2 lakh per day, depending on the corridor. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation charges ₹50,000 for Central Park, ₹1 lakh for Nehru Garden and ₹1 lakh for Lodhi Garden, while the Delhi Development Authority charges ₹1 lakh per day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON