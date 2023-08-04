MCD modifies street dog plan for G20 preparation in Delhi

A day after issuing an order saying it will remove street dogs from several locations in Delhi for six weeks, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) revised the order on Friday and reduced the period to less than a week, according to documents seen by HT.

(HT Archive)

The order, passed with an eye on the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi in September, was aimed at ensuring that delegates and tourists visiting the Capital do not face any “inconvenience”.

On August 4, HT reported that MCD intended to remove street dogs from around 50 locations and keep them at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for six weeks, after which they would be released in the same locality from where they were retrieved.

However, as criticism mounted from activists and residents, the civic body on Friday modified the order, and said that only sterilisation and immunisation of street dogs will be carried out from August 4 to 30. It added that the drive to pick up street dogs will be carried out for just four days in the first week of September.

“Massive drive would be carried out... with the help of NGOs and private veterinary doctors... from September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023. All the stray dogs picked up from these locations shall be kept at the ABC centres for their further care and feeding till the completion of G-20 summit,” Friday’s order said.

The first order had raised concern about the care and safety of the dogs as activists pointed out that such long relocations may lead to disease transmission.

Gauri Maulekhi, an animal activist and trustee at the NGO People for Animals said she met mayor Shelly Oberoi and discussed the issue with her.

“While the time decided now is acceptable, we suggested an oversight committee be created, which the mayor said was a good idea... The committee should assess these centres to see whether there is space (to accommodate the dogs) and whether there is a need to lift these dogs,” she said.

According to guidelines laid down by AWBI, and ABC dog rules 2023, after sterilising street dogs, the agency should release them in the same area from where they were picked up.