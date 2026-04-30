MCD resumes Uttam Nagar demolitions; says not linked to Holi murder case

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday resumed its demolition drive in Uttam Nagar and razed “illegal constructions” allegedly linked to persons arrested in the March 4 murder of a 26-year-old man.

MCD demolishes the illegal portion of the residence belonging to the accused in the Tarun Kumar murder case in Uttam Nagar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

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Officials, however, maintained that the demolition drive is not connected to the murder case and is part of routine action against unauthorised constructions.

Uttam Nagar, where the drive is underway, is itself an unauthorised colony, and officials said several residential structures in the area lack sanctioned building plans.

According to a senior MCD official, the affected parties had approached the Delhi high court on April 13, challenging demolition action initiated the same day. The court granted a 15-day stay and directed the petitioners to seek relief from the MCD’s appellate tribunal. “The family moved the tribunal on April 28 and the matter was heard on April 29. The stay was vacated and the tribunal upheld the MCD’s action. Following this, the civic body resumed demolition on Thursday,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Two properties were demolished in the exercise on Thursday. One involved a structure built by amalgamating three plots, while the second comprised construction across two plots. “Both structures were in violation of building norms. The action will continue to render them uninhabitable,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two properties were demolished in the exercise on Thursday. One involved a structure built by amalgamating three plots, while the second comprised construction across two plots. “Both structures were in violation of building norms. The action will continue to render them uninhabitable,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun Bhutolia was killed in Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar after a clash broke out between two neighbouring families during Holi celebrations. Police said the dispute began when a water balloon struck a woman, triggering an argument that quickly escalated into violence. Bhutolia sustained fatal injuries in the altercation and was declared dead later. So far, 16 people, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun Bhutolia was killed in Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar after a clash broke out between two neighbouring families during Holi celebrations. Police said the dispute began when a water balloon struck a woman, triggering an argument that quickly escalated into violence. Bhutolia sustained fatal injuries in the altercation and was declared dead later. So far, 16 people, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Delhi high court had restrained the MCD from taking coercive action for a limited period, granting the accused’s family time to challenge the demolition order. The plea, filed on behalf of one of the accused lodged in Tihar Jail, alleged that authorities had proceeded without giving them an opportunity to be heard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Delhi high court had restrained the MCD from taking coercive action for a limited period, granting the accused’s family time to challenge the demolition order. The plea, filed on behalf of one of the accused lodged in Tihar Jail, alleged that authorities had proceeded without giving them an opportunity to be heard. {{/usCountry}}

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Civic officials, however, reiterated that due process was followed, adding that notices had been issued well in advance. Police also described the exercise as routine, carried out with prior planning and security deployment.

MCD spokesperson Anil Yadav did not comment on the matter.

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