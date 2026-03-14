Anti-encroachment drive carried out near Mar 4 murder scene in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

The authorities on Saturday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, shutting down shops and food stalls near the residence of the 26-year-old man, who was killed during clashes over Holi celebrations on March 4. A 26-year-old man was killed during clashes over Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar on March 4. (HT PHOTO)

Last week, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished a portion of the house of one of the accused. Police said that the action was against shops on Saturday.

The MCD and Delhi Police launched the joint action amid high security. Police said barricades were also put up near the nearby metro station. Bulldozers were deployed to remove illegal structures and seal shops, which allegedly encroached upon streets outside the Uttam Nagar police station. Police said extra security was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident and for the safety of the staff.

On Wednesday, the Delhi high court restrained the MCD for one week from demolishing houses belonging to the mothers of the accused and those questioned in the case. It refused to consider their petition seeking protection from police action and from proposed demolition.

The court directed the petitioners, Shahnaz and Zarina, to file a better petition confined to demolition issues within one week and asked MCD to take no action until then. Shahnaz’s two sons, aged 14, were questioned. Zarina’s son, Imran, was named an accused.