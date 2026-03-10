Uttam Nagar murder: CM meets family of deceased, assures legal action

New DelhiChief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met the family of the 26-year-old man who died after a fatal fight between two families of different communities at Uttam Nagar’s Hastasal JJ Colony on Holi last week. The CM assured the family that instructions have been given to ensure the strictest legal action against those involved in the crime. Other Delhi government ministers also visited the family of the victim on Saturday (@BJP4Delhi)

“The sorrow of Tarun’s family is extremely profound and unbearable. Ensuring justice for them is our utmost priority. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure the harshest and swiftest legal action against all those involved in this heinous crime,” the CM wrote in a post on X.

She said the Delhi government will provide every possible assistance, support, and cooperation to the victim’s family while all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and protection of the family.

“Such inhuman and violent incidents in Delhi will not be tolerated at any cost, and action will be taken against the perpetrators that sends a clear message to society that there is no place for crime in Delhi,” she added in the social media post.

Other Delhi government ministers also visited the family of the victim on Saturday and assured them of a fair probe by the police.

Around 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 4), an 11-year-old girl from threw a water balloon from her terrace while celebrating Holi, but the balloon burst on the road and splashed on a woman from the neighbourhood, leading to an altercation between the two families.

Tarun Kumar, who was returning home after playing Holi around 11pm, was allegedly waylaid by the accused, said the police, adding he was attacked with bats, sticks and stones, leading to his death.