New Delhi:

The exercise has so far covered 366 hotels, guest houses, banquet halls, educational institutions, and other premises, leading to notices, show-cause proceedings, and actions in several cases. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government on Monday carried out inspections at 86 commercial locations, including hotels, schools, restaurants, B&Bs, and banquet halls, issuing notices to more than 45 such establishments and sealing at least one restaurant, as the citywide crackdown on illegally operating commercial establishments continued. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) separately carried out sealing at 42 locations and demolition at 26 locations.

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According to Delhi government figures, the revenue department has intensified its post-fire safety enforcement drive, inspecting 452 sites across the Capital between June 5 and June 8. The exercise has so far covered 366 hotels, guest houses, banquet halls, educational institutions, and other premises, leading to notices, show-cause proceedings, and actions in several cases.

Among violations found on Monday, a hotel in Karol Bagh was found without any emergency exit plan. Another property was found without a functional fire safety hose line and a fire NOC. Similar violations were found in other hotels in Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar, with notices issued to them. In Old Delhi, hotels were found functioning without proper building plans and MCD trade licenses, and were served show-cause notices. In Janakpuri, at least 14 pre-schools were found “creating public nuisance,” functioning without fire NOCs and health trade licenses, posing a danger to children’s lives.

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{{^usCountry}} According to official data, the highest number of inspections during the four-day period were carried out in West district (56), followed by South (45), North (37), and North-West districts (34). In one instance, a restaurant in Sadar Bazar was sealed for not having fire safety clearance, a DCB trade licence, or a sanctioned building plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, the highest number of inspections during the four-day period were carried out in West district (56), followed by South (45), North (37), and North-West districts (34). In one instance, a restaurant in Sadar Bazar was sealed for not having fire safety clearance, a DCB trade licence, or a sanctioned building plan. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspection teams flagged common deficiencies across establishments, including the absence of emergency exit plans, failure to display emergency contact numbers, lack of disaster management plans, non-functional fire alarm systems, defective fire-fighting infrastructure, and use of lifts without valid licences. Some premises also had open electrical wiring and inadequate fire extinguishing arrangements.

Meanwhile, MCD carried out demolition at 26 locations on Monday while 42 properties were sealed. A total of 19 properties were issued sealing show-cause notices, and nine demolition orders were issued. The civic body has so far carried out demolition at 123 sites and sealed 170 properties since the crackdown began.