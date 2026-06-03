MCD signs MoUs to pilot drone-based property tax survey

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with four agencies to pilot the use of advanced technologies for property tax assessment.

The sercise will also allow the civic body to assess the comparative advantages of different technologies and methodologies before considering wider implementation across the city. (HT)

The exercise will initially be conducted under the MCD’s “Pilot Drone-based Geospatial Survey and Digital Twin Initiative”, which will use technologies such as drone-based aerial surveys, LiDAR mapping and GIS-based asset mapping to improve data accuracy and enhance efficiency in tax administration before any large-scale rollout is considered.

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“The MCD has signed MoUs with four agencies for the Pilot Drone-based Geospatial Survey and Digital Twin Initiative. The use of technologies such as drone-based aerial surveys, LiDAR mapping, Digital Twin technology, 3D city modelling, GIS-based asset mapping and advanced data analytics will help identify unassessed and under-assessed properties for the property tax department, while also supporting urban planning and other civic services,” the additional commissioner (finance), MCD, said on Tuesday.

The four agencies will independently carry out the surveys using the proposed technologies, with no financial allocation from the MCD.

The initiative aims to strengthen the MCD’s property tax administration by identifying unassessed and under-assessed properties, improving urban planning and creating a comprehensive geospatial database for urban governance. It will also allow the civic body to assess the comparative advantages of different technologies and methodologies before considering wider implementation across the city.