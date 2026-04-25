New Delhi

MCD starts Delhi-wide survey to identify misuse of residential premises

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a citywide survey to identify residential premises that are being misused, for either commercial purposes or non-residential purposes, following recent directions issued by the Supreme Court.

In an order issued earlier this month, the apex court impleaded municipal corporations of all capital cities, including Delhi, as party respondents and directed them to undertake a detailed inquiry in this regard within their jurisdictions. Acting on the directive, MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar instructed all zonal deputy commissioners to carry out a time-bound exercise across areas designated exclusively for residential use.

Officials said the survey will cover all categories of residential areas, including unauthorised and regularised colonies, group-housing societies and plotted developments. It will also extend to pockets within and around MCD limits to ensure comprehensive coverage.

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{{^usCountry}} Field inspections have been mandated, with officials required to verify data and prepare zone-wise lists of violations. The civic body has stressed that findings must be supported by proper documentation, as the compiled data will form the basis of an affidavit to be submitted to the apex court. Senior officials have also been tasked with fixing accountability in cases of omissions or discrepancies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Field inspections have been mandated, with officials required to verify data and prepare zone-wise lists of violations. The civic body has stressed that findings must be supported by proper documentation, as the compiled data will form the basis of an affidavit to be submitted to the apex court. Senior officials have also been tasked with fixing accountability in cases of omissions or discrepancies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to MCD directions, zonal reports must be submitted within seven days to the additional commissioner (engineering) for consolidation. Officials said the affidavit will be validated by a senior authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MCD directions, zonal reports must be submitted within seven days to the additional commissioner (engineering) for consolidation. Officials said the affidavit will be validated by a senior authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said the timeline may be inadequate for a citywide exercise and flagged the need for contextual assessment of mixed-use areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said the timeline may be inadequate for a citywide exercise and flagged the need for contextual assessment of mixed-use areas. {{/usCountry}}

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