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MCD starts Delhi-wide survey to identify misuse of residential premises

MCD begins a citywide survey to identify misuse of residential properties for commercial purposes, following a Supreme Court directive.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

MCD starts Delhi-wide survey to identify misuse of residential premises

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a citywide survey to identify residential premises that are being misused, for either commercial purposes or non-residential purposes, following recent directions issued by the Supreme Court.

In an order issued earlier this month, the apex court impleaded municipal corporations of all capital cities, including Delhi, as party respondents and directed them to undertake a detailed inquiry in this regard within their jurisdictions. Acting on the directive, MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar instructed all zonal deputy commissioners to carry out a time-bound exercise across areas designated exclusively for residential use.

Officials said the survey will cover all categories of residential areas, including unauthorised and regularised colonies, group-housing societies and plotted developments. It will also extend to pockets within and around MCD limits to ensure comprehensive coverage.

 
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