MCD to pave parking lots, step up measures to combat dust

After Delhi recorded “very poor” air quality on Tuesday, a first in three months, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said they will pave seven parking lots with interlocking paver blocks, besides stepping up mechanical cleaning and water sprinkling, to mitigate dust pollution. The corporation said that it has deployed 52 mechanical road sweepers on PWD roads, along with 225 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The civic body’s statement came against a backdrop of the commission for air quality management (CAQM) directed agencies concerned to step up pollution control measures.

“To mitigate dust pollution, interlocking paver blocks will be installed for development and improvement parking surface area at seven of the MCD parking sites in Shahdara south zone and one in Najafagarh zone. We are also undertaking maintenance of unpaved roads, broken roads, and potholes as part of its efforts to combat dust pollution,” the MCD statement said.

The corporation said that it has deployed 52 mechanical road sweepers on PWD roads, along with 225 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns. “MCD has also installed 20 anti-smog guns at various facilities like C&D plants and landfill sites. Fifteen anti-smog guns have been installed at high-rise buildings of the MCD and another 95 anti-smog guns are installed by project proponents at various construction sites,” MCD said.

The corporation said 122,884 trees and 310,710 shrubs were planted between April 2023 and February 2024.