MCD to set up new model schools in Delhi, repair 191 others

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to introduce a new category of model primary schools on the lines of the Delhi government’s “schools of specialised excellence”, according to senior officials from the corporation’s education department. The corporation presently operates two categories of schools — normal and Nigam Pratibha Vidyalayas.

MCD is currently constructing nine new schools while minor repair work at 191 schools has been completed with an expenditure of ₹4 crore, said an MCD official, adding that another ₹24 crore has been allocated for major repair work, being undertaken by the engineering department.

“MCD is also constructing nine new schools while the schools operating out of porta cabins will be moved to permanent structures,” the official said. The department is currently identifying schools that can be upgraded.

“The new series of schools will have technological interventions, smart boards, play equipment, large playgrounds, and modern teaching methodology. Teachers here will be trained in prominent institutes and the curriculum will be revised,” said a senior official overseeing the project. The policy for the new model schools will be drafted the next month.

Delhi government runs three dozen “schools of specialised excellence”, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like high-tech classrooms, labs, libraries, and air-conditioned multi-purpose halls. The admission rates are high in these schools, the government had said. MCD operates 1,535 primary schools across 12 administrative zones where more than 800,000 students are enrolled in classes up to the fifth standard, with 18,158 teachers.

The first official added that the civic body has already initiated skill upgradation training at the IIMs to develop mentor teachers. “A second batch of 50 teachers will leave for IIM Kozhikode on August 21 and more batches are in the pipeline,” the official added.

Earlier on April 11, HT reported more than 30% of MCD primary schools require repair work, from fixing broken floors to improving unhygienic washrooms.

According to the assessment of MCD’s education department in 2022, around 368 sites need major repair 31.05%) and 198 buildings need minor repair work (16.7%). The state government and MCD have also started coordinating to meet the shortfall of municipal primary teachers. “We have been provided 350 additional teachers from government schools and 300 have already joined. We will need another 400 teachers to meet the shortfall,” the first official added. MCD has sanctioned posts for 19,000 teachers.

The official added that the current trend of enrollments shows that fresh admissions are expected to surpass last year’s numbers and more teachers will be needed.

Ramniwas Solanki, who heads Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh, a teachers’ union of MCD schools, said that the new category of schools is a welcome step but much need to be done in the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalayas. “There is one vidyalaya in each ward but the only advantage in these schools is that one section is English medium. We need a large-scale development of upgraded model schools and at least 1-2 such schools should be in each zone,” he said.

