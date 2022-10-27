MCD files police complaint against people announcing formation of new landfills

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday said that there were no plans to set up new landfills in the city, even as the Aam Aadmi Party reiterated the charge that 16 dumping yards will come up across the city.

The latest war of words came on the back of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visiting the Ghazipur landfill on Thursday where he said that the massive waste mountain stands as a testimony to the “bad deeds” of the Bharatiya Janata Party that ruled the municipal corporations for three straight terms until March this year.

The central government merged the three corporations in May that delayed the civic polls in the city which were otherwise scheduled to be held in April.

“Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP’s bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage,” Kejriwal said on Thursday.

An MCD spokesperson, however, called it a “false and malicious propaganda”.

The civic body on Thursday also filed a police complaint against unknown persons for making a public announcement in RK Puram that a landfill is coming up at Bhawar Singh Camp. Officials aware of the matter said some people mounted a public announcement system atop an auto-rickshaw and were spreading rumours about a new landfill as well as asking people to assembly at Bhawar Singh Camp on Friday to protest against the proposal.

The MCD spokesperson, “The corporation would like to underline that the announcement is completely false and malicious. The corporation has no plan to set up a new landfill in Delhi.”

He added that the MCD sanitary inspector has lodged a complaint at the RK Puram police station.

AAP MLA from RK Puram Pramila Tokas did not comment on the police complaint.