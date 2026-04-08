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MCD's standing committee approves plan to rename its zones in sync with revenue districts

MCD's standing committee approves plan to rename its zones in sync with revenue districts

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename its zones to align them with the Delhi government's revenue districts, officials said.

MCD's standing committee approves plan to rename its zones in sync with revenue districts

The move is aimed at improving coordination and reducing administrative overlap, they added.

Under the proposal, Narela zone will be renamed 'Outer-North', Civil Lines as 'North', Rohini as 'North-West', and Keshavpuram as 'North-Central'. Karol Bagh will be renamed 'City-Sadar Paharganj', while Najafgarh will become 'South-West'.

Shahdara and Shahdara will be renamed 'East' and 'North-East' respectively. The South and West zones will retain their existing names.

According to an official statement by the civic body, the exercise follows the reorganisation of Delhi's revenue districts in December last year, where their number was increased from 11 to 13.

At present, the MCD has 12 zones, as New Delhi is a separate revenue district under the New Delhi Municipal Council .

"The names of MCD zones will be aligned with the districts of the Delhi government to ensure better coordination among departments," said Satya Sharma, the chairperson of the standing committee, in the statement.

 
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