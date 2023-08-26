Medians removed near hotels marked for G20 in Delhi

Medians or central verges outside three luxury hotels have been removed — while those outside two other hotels are in the process of being removed — for ease of access for dignitaries who will be staying at these hotels during the G20 summit, traffic officials said on Saturday.

Movable barricades have been placed outside the hotels for now, which will be removed during VIP movement, the officials added. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)

Police said that with the medians in place, the vehicles usually have to take a U-turn before entering or exiting the hotel, making the route longer. Movable barricades have been placed outside the hotels for now, which will be removed during VIP movement, the officials added.

“For the convenience of foreign delegates, we have removed some parts of road dividers in front of the exit gates, so that they can straightaway take a right turn without wasting any time during exit. Similar ease of movement will be for entry as well. So far, it has been done at Shangri La and Imperial hotels while Taj Palace already had a straight entry,” said a senior officer of Delhi Traffic Police.

Officials added that similar changes in the median would be done around two other hotels. Usually, with high traffic volume, the median helps in the smooth movement of vehicles to and from the entry and exit of the hotel gates.

The G20 Summit, along with the meetings on the sidelines will take place in Delhi from September 3-10, with the last two days being the main summit days. The traffic police have already released a detailed plan for the summit days highlighting road stretches where traffic restrictions will be in place.

