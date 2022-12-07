Meet desi action hero: Delhi Police constable Satyender Lathwal

It looked like a scene from a movie when recently on the streets of Sector 11, Rohini, a policeman jumped from his bike to grab a chain snatcher trying to run away. This heroic deed of Delhi Police constable Satyender Lathwal was received with applause and whistles, just like an action hero act, when the video of the incident surfaced online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yeh daily snatching karta tha iss area mein, toh jab maine ussey bike pe dekha mujhe shaq hua,” recalls Lathwal, adding, “Jab mujhe uspe shaq hua toh main uske peeche chalne laga. Usne motorcycle wapis modli, but when I tried to stop him, he tried to run away. Then I jumped from my bike to grab him.”

Delhi Police constable Satyender Lathwal has been in service for over nine years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Narrating the incident like a movie script, he goes on, “Jab maine uske bike pe jump kiya toh mind mein bass ek baat thi ki kisi tarah se iss snatcher ko rokna hai. There were 4-5 people standing there who I had called for help, par woh nahi aaye.” Nevertheless, he showed courage and didn’t let the snatcher pass by.

Since he has acquired new fame for his act of valour, he has been getting love from neighbours and family alike. “Jab meri family ko pata chala ki meri video viral ho gayi hai, toh sab bahut khush huye. Unhe garv hua and sabne aake ya call par khoob badhai di. Sirf unhe hi nahi, mujhe bhi bahut khushi hui yeh dekhke ki log itna appreciate kar rahe hain,” adds Lathwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The culprit nabbed by this policeman has helped solve 11 cases! Lathwal, who has been in service for nine years, says, “Snatching actually turns fatal in certain cases. Humein aise wardaaton ko rokna hi padega.”

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter