Mentally ill teen girl raped in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj orphanage

A 16-year-old mentally ill girl who lives at a foster home for children in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was allegedly raped and impregnated by the centre’s security guard, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The police added that an FIR was lodged under relevant sections and the suspect was arrested. They said, during interrogation, the suspect who is in his 30s has confessed that he raped the girl.

The incident came to light after the girl reported a stomach ache, and was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that she was pregnant.

Doctors who examined the girl also told the police that she was mentally ill.

While the police did not reveal how far the teenager was into her pregnancy, they confirmed that she was stable and has been shifted from the foster care to a safe location.

Police said they were informed of the incident on January 31 (Monday), when the management of the foster home wrote to them.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Gaurav Sharma, said, “The manager of the foster care told the police that on Monday, the child complained of a stomach ache, after which she was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.”

Sharma said this led the police to kick-off a probe and speak to the girl. “She was able to tell us that she was raped by the security guard. The security guard also confessed to his role and was immediately arrested. She made these revelations in front of the management of the foster care.”

Police said they questioned other employees at the centre after the teenager’s allegations.

“So far, it appears this is the only case the suspect is involved in. However, we are still probing the matter,” Sharma added.

The teenager had been lodged at the foster home since 2019. The home has children, most of whom are orphans, and is run by a private body.

“The child was usually quiet and did not talk much. She did not tell anyone about the incident earlier and it was only when she felt an excruciating pain in her stomach and was taken to the hospital that people got to know about her pregnancy. She was able to tell us in front of the management that she had been raped by the security guard,” said an investigating officer who asked not to be named.

HT contacted the landline number of the foundation that runs the foster care but no person received the call at the office in south Delhi. HT also sent a mail seeking comments from the management about the incident. The management did not send their response until Friday night.

Sunil Aledia, executive director of the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) said the case requires a detailed investigation.

“The government or agencies should conduct a social audit of the place where the incident happened. What are the other faults at the place where the children are lodged? If the place had minor girls, then how was a male security guard posted there? There should have been women security guards.”