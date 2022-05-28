Mercury starts climbing in Delhi, but no heatwave on cards, says IMD

Delhi’s maximum temperature rose by three degrees on Friday to settle at 39.3 degrees Celsius (°C), which, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was still a degree below what is considered the normal for this time of the year. The officials added that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days.

Earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures had reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60 km/hr. Met officials said the wet spell on Monday and Tuesday were the results of an active western disturbance (WD) prevailing across the region.

The temperature at five of 11 stations in Delhi breached the 40 degree mark on Friday. While Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 39.3 °C, Pitampura recorded a high of 41.3°C, Sports Complex 41.2°C, and Najafgarh 41°C. Both Mungeshpur and Ridge registered a maximum temperature of 40.4°C, the IMD data showed.

Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the Capital over the next two days, said IMD scientist RK Jenamani, adding that due to rain in areas neighbouring Delhi, such as south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly in the coming days.

“The temperature will stay below 40 degrees since many areas such as Nuh and Gurugram in south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain today (Friday). For the next five days, heatwave conditions are not expected. Overall, May has been a good month,” he said,

The scientist further said the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly till the end of May on account of easterly winds.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature might touch 41°C on Saturday with partly cloudy weather while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C. Partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday as well.