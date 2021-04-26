Mercury to rise marginally today; Delhi AQI dips to poor category

Delhi is likely to see a mainly clear sky on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 18°C, five notches below normal and maximum temperature was 37.7°C -- one degree below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality dropped to the poor category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 210. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 192, which is in the higher end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are high and north northwesterly. AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate and in the moderate category for the next two days.”