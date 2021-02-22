Metro trains, buses to continue operating at restricted capacity for two more weeks

The Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) on Monday decided that state-run buses and Metro trains will continue operating at their current limited capacity for at least two more weeks in view of a rise in Covid-19 cases in a few states.

A senior official, who attended the meeting, said the decision was taken as states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in cases with the new strain of Covid-19 virus. “The Delhi transport corporation (DTC) and cluster buses and the Delhi Metro will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. The idea is to be vigilant and to watch the Covid-19 daily cases for another two weeks,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Last week, the Delhi transport department had sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up on public buses. The DDMA is chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and has chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as its vice-chairperson.

DTC and cluster buses are currently plying at full seating capacity, while on Metro trains, commuters can sit only on alternate seats. Commuters are also allowed to stand and travel, but have to maintain a stipulated distance between them. This, according to Metro officials, further reduced the carrying capacity of each coach.

In the face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states have imposed fresh restrictions on allowing passengers from other states.

A negative report of the RT-PCR test is required if you are travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. This is applicable to all travellers irrespective of whether they are travelling by flight or train.