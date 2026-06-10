New Delhi, Indie electronica duo Midival Punditz, along with folk singer Malini Awasthi, Rajasthani musician Kutle Khan, and vocalist-composer Pavithra Chari, will usher in the second season of 'Baarish', a multisensory celebration of the Indian monsoon that blends music, poetry, storytelling and soulful performances. Midival Punditz, Malini Awasthi to perform at 2nd season of 'Baarish' multisensory experience

The chapter one of the three-part event will take place on June 21 at The Upper HSE by Tivoli here, bringing together music, art, fragrance, conversation and culinary experiences in a celebration of rain and culture, event curation company Excurators said in a statement.

From timeless rain songs to contemporary interpretations of longing, love, memory, and joy, the event will aim "to create a shared cultural experience that resonates deeply with Delhi's artistic spirit".

The highlight of the evening will be "The Baarish Special" by Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj of Midival Punditz, featuring Malini Awasthi, Kutle Khan, and Pavithra Chari, bringing together folk, electronic, and contemporary sonic traditions in an evocative showcase inspired by the changing moods of the monsoon.

Noted flautist Atul Shankar, accompanied by Aarush Shankar on flute and Nishit Gangani on tabla, will present Raag Megh along with monsoon-inspired forms like Kajari and Jhula, capturing the romance, nostalgia, and seasonal spirit of the rains through the language of Indian classical music.

Historian Eric Chopra will lead an art talk on "Rasikas of Baarish", an exploration of how the monsoon has shaped India's cultural imagination across centuries. Through miniature paintings, literature, and visual culture, the session will trace the spirit of rain through stories of fragrance, adornment and textiles.

"'Baarish' was born from a simple belief: the monsoon is nature's most powerful expression of healing, renewal, and rebirth. In a rapidly changing world, we felt the need to celebrate rain not just as a season, but as an emotion that reconnects people with the earth, culture, and collective memory," Minhal Hasan, founder and managing director, Excurators, said in a statement.

The evening will also feature a curated mixology showcase inspired by the flavours, moods, and sensory spirit of the season along with a perfumery experience by OLFA Originals, exploring memory, mood, and the sensory world of the monsoon through fragrance.

As part of the experience, the luxury fragrance brand will unveil a new scent created exclusively for 'Baarish', inspired by the essence of rain.

The other two chapters of the second season will take place in the national capital on July 18 and August 22, featuring singer Rashmeet Kaur, The Aahvaan Project, Alif, and Ao Naga Choir, respectively.

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