Ministers laud PWD redesign of Chirag Delhi road stretch

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected a road stretch redeveloped in Chirag Delhi as per European standards, and directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to replicate similar work standards elsewhere in the city.

“This beautiful stretch will now serve as an example which will be replicated across Delhi. High quality, beautiful roads, and public spaces are the essence of a world-class city... PWD has done admirable work on this stretch and now should work on implementing the same across the city with innovative and unique redesigning,” said Sisodia.

“Delhi will soon have beautiful roads of European standards. With our work commitment and dedication we will change the face of the national capital,” said Jain, after the inspection.

The Chirag Delhi stretch, which also has a separate cycle track, is part of a Delhi government’s makeover plan for 540 kilometres of roads across the national capital which will be redesigned and beautified according to European standards.

The stretch has been developed by the PWD and serves as the pilot project for more such redesigns across the national capital.

