Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ministers laud PWD redesign of Chirag Delhi road stretch
delhi news

Ministers laud PWD redesign of Chirag Delhi road stretch

The Chirag Delhi stretch, which also has a separate cycle track, is part of a Delhi government’s makeover plan for 540 kilometres of roads across the national capital which will be redesigned and beautified according to European standards.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 06:37 AM IST
A view of a cycle track, part of the pilot project of redesigning the city roads on the line of European standards at Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai stretch, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected a road stretch redeveloped in Chirag Delhi as per European standards, and directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to replicate similar work standards elsewhere in the city.

“This beautiful stretch will now serve as an example which will be replicated across Delhi. High quality, beautiful roads, and public spaces are the essence of a world-class city... PWD has done admirable work on this stretch and now should work on implementing the same across the city with innovative and unique redesigning,” said Sisodia.

“Delhi will soon have beautiful roads of European standards. With our work commitment and dedication we will change the face of the national capital,” said Jain, after the inspection.

The Chirag Delhi stretch, which also has a separate cycle track, is part of a Delhi government’s makeover plan for 540 kilometres of roads across the national capital which will be redesigned and beautified according to European standards.

The stretch has been developed by the PWD and serves as the pilot project for more such redesigns across the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chirag dilli
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP