Minor among four apprehended for stabbing man during neighbourhood brawl in central Delhi

Four persons, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in central Delhi due to a long-standing neighbourhood quarrel over excessive noise and pigeon-keeping, police said on Saturday.

A violent altercation was reported from I P Estate area following which a police team reached the scene and found the victim in a critical condition, profusely bleeding after having sustained multiple stab injuries, they said.

Sub-Inspector Gaurav Dalal rushed the victim to a hospital in his personal vehicle without waiting for an ambulance or PCR vehicle, a senior officer said, asserting that the prompt action proved life-saving for the victim.

A case was registered under sections 109 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation was taken up.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly thrashed and stabbed multiple times by four neighbours Rajkumar, Nonu alias Shivam, Vishal and a minor who were subsequently apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the attack stemmed from a long-standing rivalry with the victim, the senior officer said.

The key accused, Nonu alias Shivam, would allegedly create a ruckus in the locality by playing loud music and flying pigeons, leading to frequent arguments and complaints.

The victim allegedly confronted the accused over the nuisance, sparking a dispute that eventually escalated into violent assault during which the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

To track the suspects, police analysed footage from multiple CCTV cameras to ascertain their escape route, along with technical surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Investigation revealed that the accused were attempting to flee towards Himachal Pradesh. Acting on the leads, police apprehended all four suspects from Karnal in Haryana within 12 hours of the incident, while they were allegedly fleeing, the officer said.

Police also recovered two knives allegedly used in the commission of the crime. The weapons had been thrown into a deep drainage line near ITO in an attempt to destroy evidence, but were later recovered at the instance of the accused, he added.

The arrestee were identified as Nonu alias Shivam , Rajkumar and Vishal , all residents of the ITO area, while the juvenile is 16 years old, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said one of the accused has a previous involvement in a 2023 case registered at Mayur Vihar police station under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

