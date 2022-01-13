Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor girl, kidnapped last year, rescued in Delhi

Police said the girl was lured by her kidnapper, 28-year-old Ranjan Kumari, with new clothes. The woman took the girl to her house and got her married to her brother, a drug addict
During interrogation, police said, Kumari said she had seen the girl on a footpath and knew that the child could be lured easily. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 15-year-old girl, who lived on a footpath in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place and was abducted in August last year was rescued from a house in Kalkaji earlier this week, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Police said the girl was lured by her kidnapper, 28-year-old Ranjan Kumari, with new clothes. The woman took the girl to her house and got her married to her brother, a drug addict.

Police arrested the woman, her brother, another person Dileep in connection with the kidnapping. Police said Dileep is Kumari’s partner.

DCP (southeast) Esha Goel said the teenager was confined inside the house and not allowed to speak to anyone. “The girl, who is originally from Rajasthan is a nomad and was living on a footpath at the time of her abduction. Her family had filed a complaint on August 8, 2021 . Police had then checked CCTV footage of the area but the trail ended in Sangam Vihar..”

Police said that on January 10, the parents of the minor girl visited the police station and said that their daughter managed to call them on a cellphone. “Our officers analysed the location, which was found to be in C block of Tigri Extension. After door-to-door verification, we rescued her,” said DCP Goel.

During interrogation, police said, Kumari said she had seen the girl on a footpath and knew that the child could be lured easily. “She took the child with her and her partner on the pretext of giving her new clothes. They took her in an autorickshaw to Tigri and got her married to Kumari’s brother. Her brother is a drug addict. She was not allowed to go outside or call anyone. On January 1, when nobody was at home, she managed to find a phone and call her family members.”

