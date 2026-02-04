A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Monday night, allegedly by a minor who objected to the victim’s relationship with his sister, police said Tuesday. Minor kills sister’s boyfriend in Tilak Nagar

The incident took place at around 9.30pm on Monday in Tilak Nagar, where the victim, identified by police as Shivam Kumar was allegedly stabbed with a knife during an altercation near his house, according to deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Darade.

A police team reached the spot after a PCR call was made reporting the stabbing. Kumar was found with multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigators privy with the case details said that the preliminary inquiry indicates the assault stemmed from a personal dispute. “Prima facie, it appears that the accused was agitated over the victim’s alleged relationship with his sister. An argument escalated into a violent attack,” a senior officer said.

Police recovered a knife from the scene, and forensic teams examined the area.

A murder case has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as they search for the minor suspect.

“Teams are looking for the minor accused who is at large,” Darade said.