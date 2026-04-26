Minor riding bike dies in accident; CM blames road encroachments

A 15-year-old boy, reportedly travelling on a two-wheeler in Haiderpur, died in a collision with a mini-truck, the chief minister’s office said on Saturday, adding that the incident could have been avoided if there were no illegal encroachments along the roadside.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, who is also the legislator of Shalimar Bagh, said that the Delhi High Court has also passed an order for the removal of these encroachments.

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta, who is also the legislator of Shalimar Bagh, said that the Delhi High Court has also passed an order for the removal of these encroachments.

“These encroachments were made on government land during the tenure of the previous government, due to which traffic has been obstructed for a long time and people have been facing great difficulty in commuting,” she said.

In the incident, a Tata Tempo 407 moving behind a motorcycle being ridden by two minors resulted in the death of one of them on the spot, the chief minister’s office said. Police said the victim was identified as a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Haiderpur village and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The police also seized the mini-truck and registered a case.

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{{^usCountry}} CM Gupta added that if there had been no illegal encroachment along the roadside, traffic would have moved smoothly and the chances of such accidents and loss of life and property would have been reduced. About two months ago, a five-year-old girl died upon being hit by a speeding dumper in the same area, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Gupta added that if there had been no illegal encroachment along the roadside, traffic would have moved smoothly and the chances of such accidents and loss of life and property would have been reduced. About two months ago, a five-year-old girl died upon being hit by a speeding dumper in the same area, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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