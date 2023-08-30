DUSU polls: Miranda House revises norms after alleged forced entry on campus

Miranda House, a University of Delhi constituent college for women, has revised guidelines saying male candidates contesting the September 22 students union elections or their supporters will not be allowed on campus without the principal’s prior permission after intimating the local police station.

The elections are scheduled to be held on September 22.

The revision of the norms came after candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fount Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, were accused of “forcefully” entering the campus on Tuesday. A video of the incident purportedly showed students asking them to leave.

The Left-wing All India Students’ Association alleged a group of men barged into the college and “harassed” students.

ABVP’s national media convener Ashutosh Singh denied the allegations saying all male candidates along with female students of their Miranda House unit followed the code of conduct and demonstrated utmost dignity.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said they had permitted only four students to enter campus but a dozen others followed when they came in. “Nothing untoward happened but we have issued new guidelines to be on the safe side...[the guidelines] have been sent to the police and the university.” She added the college was conducting an inquiry as well.

Professor Chandra Shekhar, the chief election officer for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, said they held a meeting on Monday and asked candidates to strictly follow the code of conduct. “All principals have been instructed to ensure the same.”

The revised guidelines say only up to five candidates or their supporters will be allowed on the Miranda House campus after ascertaining their identities through ID cards. The university’s norms permit only four students to enter a campus at a time.

The new guidelines warn against littering, say no loud sloganeering shall be allowed, and that candidates will be held accountable in case of any destruction or defacement of property.

The University of Delhi on Thursday last announced the DUSU polls will be held on September 22, four years after the last elections were held.

