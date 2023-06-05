NIRF college rankings ’23: DU’s Miranda tops, Hindu comes second

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2023) has released the list of top institutes across India, and Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list, for the seventh consecutive year, among colleges. Holding its position since 2017 is no small feat, and Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal of Miranda House, says, “This is a tribute to the legacy of the institution that is entering its 75th year now. Of course the mood is one of elation and joy, but it’s also that of responsibility and accountability. The credit entirety lies with the faculty, the non-teaching staff, and our students. As a woman leading a women’s college, I am aware of the understanding and in awe of what the first-generation learners have when they approach the gates with dreams in their eyes. We will not rest here, there is more to be done in terms of our student-teacher ratio, our outreach and inclusivity, and our research work. Our main focus hereon is on the environment and practising sustainability to address global environmental concerns.”

Students of Miranda House were elated after their college was announced as No 1 for seventh year in a row. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT (For representational purposes only))

As the rankings were announced, students of Miranda House took to celebrate the feat by clicking selfies with the trophy, wrote messages for the mood board, and ate sweets being distributed on campus. “We are keeping our celebrations low key as a mark of respect for the tragic train accident and loss of life in Odisha recently,” adds Nanda.

The second position on the list is claimed by Hindu College. In fact, the varsity has claimed three other spots in the top 10 list with Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD) ranking sixth, Kirori Mal College ranking ninth, and Lady Shri Ram College For Women ranking tenth. Rishabh Sharma, a second-year Zoology (Hons) student at Hindu College, says, “This is the second time my college has secured the second spot and I’m extremely proud of being a part of this legacy. Hindu is one of the oldest institutes of the university and this ranking is a befitting ode to its history. Hindu is famous for its vibrancy and a major reason behind this is our performance that gets noticed not just in academics but also in the cultural arena as part of the dram soc, musoc, deb socs, writing and literary socs, and dance socs... But, of course, coming a close second makes us feel we need to up our game and claim the first spot soonest possible!”

The overall rankings are decided basis a wide range of parameters including the college’s resources for teaching and learning such as the student strength, faculty-student ratio, and financial resources and their utilisation. Other parameters are research, publications and patents alongwith the outcomes of graduation. Inclusivity of students from other states and countries, and even the economically, socially, or physically challenged students as well as the perception of academic peers and employers are on the list of parameters.

