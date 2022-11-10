'Mob with sticks, tubelights': Brawl in JNU over personal dispute; 2 injured

A scuffle broke out reportedly between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday over a personal dispute, leaving two students injured. The incident took place near the Narmada hostel, news agency ANI reported.

According to a JNU source, the brawl broke out due to an incident at a birthday party on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

"The fight between the two groups was due to yesterday's incident at a birthday party. A guy slapped a woman at the party. Following this, the guy along with his friends was attacked by some friends of the woman today. In the incident, a student suffered injuries," PTI quoted the source as saying.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "Today, around 5pm, a PCR call was received that students are fighting among each other in JNU near Narmada Hostel."

On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a brawl between two groups of JNU students over a personal issue which led to a fight among them.

"We have received two MLC (medico legal cases) so far. We have not received any complaint in this regard so far. As and when we receive it, necessary legal action will be taken," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the university administration reportedly sought a report from its security officials.

JNUSU councillor Anagha Pradeep said they “received a message of a ruckus at Narmada hostel and that a student was badly thrashed”. “Before that, there was a brawl at Sutlej hostel. The security office was informed but neither they nor JNU administration took steps to ensure students' security,” ANI quoted Pradeep as saying.

“When we received a message in the afternoon that a stick-carrying and tube light-wielding mob was coming here in big cars, the JNUSU president informed the Delhi Police. The JNU security has failed us time and again,” she added.

