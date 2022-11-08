JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check

Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 on November 8, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats can be done till November 15, 2022. The physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates can be done from November 14 to 17, 2022 and from November 21 to 23, 2022. Candidates who want to check merit list through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022: How to check

Visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on PG 2022 second merit list link available on the home page.

Use application number and password.

Click on 'Login' and click on submit.

JNU PG second merit list will appear on screen.

Download merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JNUEE.

