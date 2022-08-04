Moderate rain in Delhi today; pollution levels likely in moderate category

Overcast weather with moderate rain was likely in Delhi on Thursday while the pollution levels were expected to remain in the moderate category.

The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 111 at 8am in the moderate category. The average 24-hour AQI was 122 on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Monitoring agency the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Wednesday said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 63% to PM10. “For the next 3 days (4th, 5th, 6th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-12 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 33-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5-2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

The maximum temperature was expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 34.6 degree Celsius and the minimum 27.6 degree Celsius, one degree above the normal. Moderate or light rains were expected in the city for the next two to three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}