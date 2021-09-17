Home / Cities / Delhi News / Moderate rains likely to continue in Delhi-NCR today: IMD
Vehicles wade through flooded roads after heavy rainfall at Baraf Khana Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
delhi news

Moderate rains likely to continue in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

“Under the impact of a low pressure area, moderate rains are likely to continue on Friday. There will be another spell of heavy rains starting September 21-22,” said a senior IMD official
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:28 AM IST

Moderate rains are likely to continue in Delhi and NCR on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

“Under the impact of a low pressure area, moderate rains are likely to continue on Friday. There will be another spell of heavy rains starting September 21-22,” said a senior IMD official.

IMD data shows that Delhi, between June 1 and September 16 (till 5.30pm) received 1160.8mm rainfall. This was the highest seasonal rainfall recording since 1964, when the city received 1190.9mm rainfall (from June 1 to September 30).

Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station on Thursday received 12.6mm rainfall. With this, the previous seasonal record of 1155.6mm set in 1975 was broken.

With Thursday’s rain, the monthly rainfall recording for September also climbed to 404.4mm. September seems set to become the wettest in the last 121 years that the IMD started keeping records. The current all-time record for the wettest September is 417.3mm, recorded in 1944.

