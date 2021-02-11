Modi invited to Jamia’s centenary convocation; AISA students to boycott event
After an invitation was extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be chief guest of the centenary convocation ceremony of Jamia Millia Islamia, which is to be held virtually, students affiliated to the All India Students Association (AISA) have threatened to boycott the event.
On February 8, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar had announced that the university had requested Modi to attend the centenary convocation ceremony “ and grace the occasion through virtual mode as the chief guest”. On Thursday, Jamia students affiliated to AISA condemned the move and said the university had been “under attack from the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.”
A senior university official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have just extended an invitation to the PM and no date for the convocation has been decided as yet.”
But, AISA in a statement on Thursday said, “The Jamia administration has shown its authoritarian and anti-student tendencies once again by inviting Narendra Modi through virtual mode as the chief guest of the centenary convocation. Students of the varsity are shocked and displeased over the Prime Minister being invited to Jamia Millia Islamia as his ideas cross the line into hate speech and communalism.”
The student activists also raised the arrest of Jamia students for their alleged role in the Delhi riots and demanded an intervention by the administration in the matter. “We demand that Jamia administration uninvite PM Modi. We demand that Modi-led regime unconditionally release arrested Jamia students along with all political prisoners…Failure to comply with our demands would only cement our argument that Jamia administration is anti-student and pro-fascist and force our hand to call for a boycott of the centenary convocation if Narendra Modi is the chief guest,” AISA statement read.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid tales: Finding, sustaining house help is dream come true!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over ₹4 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will share footage, evidence of tractor rally death with Navreet’s grandfather, police tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP accuses north corp mayor of illegally occupying DUSIB land, he refutes allegation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earliest 30° C temperature in February in 15 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coolers, fans, shade: Protesters at borders prepare a summer plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Budget to go big on health, transport and infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC budget doubles LAD funds from ₹50 lakh to ₹1cr, hikes funds per ward for festivals to ₹1cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three more arrested in R-Day violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi invited to Jamia’s centenary convocation; AISA students to boycott event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 3 more held in connection with Republic Day violence at Burari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about the Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt seeks details of liquor vends in all assembly constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s a list of Delhi borders closed due to farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox