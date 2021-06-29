Monsoon style: Fun, funky, frutilicious

If you have ever shied away from fruit prints thinking that they look kiddish, it’s time to change your mind. Fruit prints can inject a big dose of fun into your wardrobe. If done rightly, they look refreshing and cool and help make a chic style statement.

Be it cherries, berries, banana, sliced coconut or watermelon, you can take your pick from a variety of cheerful, vibrant prints.

Fruit prints are not new; they have been popular since 18th century. In old times, waistcoats were embroidered with berries on it. In the 1920s, abstract prints, which could be interpreted as cherries and berries became a fashion statement for the elite. In the 50s, dresses with cherries and strawberries were considered glam. In 1953, Christian Dior presented one of their jaw-dropping collections with berries, blueberries and strawberries.

Dolce&Gabbana’s plaid vest with a pumpkin print sleeves for the chic look. (Photo: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

We keep seeing refreshing versions of fruit prints on the global runway with brands such as Dior, Gucci, D&G and others create jaw-dropping collections with delicious fruits every year.

“The uniqueness of this print is that it is a part of nature but different from the run of the mill florals and animal prints. They signify a prosperous, comfortable lifestyle,” says fashion designer, Gautam Gupta. Designers have their own interpretation of this print. “Fruits, just like florals can have a beautifully poetic appeal on fabric and garments, given that its usage is done with a balance and restrain of making them look classic than overtly kitsch,” says fashion designer Karan Torani who has recently unveiled his latest collection with fruit prints.

Fruit prints can be presented in various ways from quirky and fun to serious and elegant. “To ensure the prints don’t look childish, they can be made in seamless patterns and can be done in muted colours with a vintage, European feel. Also, while using bright colours is a good idea, it should not be overdone to avoid childish vibe. And toile fabric gives it a mature feel,” says Gupta.

Pineapple print on a black top for the summery look (Photo: Amal KS/HT )

The right choice can enhance one’s entire look. Fashion designer Rina Dhaka, says, “Fruit prints were a big trend when I was growing up. In early 90’s, the tropical pineapple print, its leaves, cherries, little apples, even banana were the most popular. Now with the revival of trend and its recreation involving modern elements, you see its creative version that can totally cheer you up.”

Wondering how to pick up the right prints? “If you like quirky and fun fruit prints, go for deep, dark backgrounds to bring out their vibrance and juiciness. If one is looking an elegant look, go for white, beige or off-white with toile prints or watercolour look prints. I guess cherries are the fruits everyone can safely try on, they fit in all moods,” says Gupta. Fashion designer Jenjum Gadi, says, “If you are road testing the look, go with the same pop colours of the fruits like orange, banana, yellow, peach while pairing it up. For a quirky look, play with lots of different fruits in an uneven abstract way to stand out.”

Stylist Aakansha Kapoor shares a few tips to rock fruit prints:

1. For a casual look, you can pair a fruit printed shirt or a crop top with plain trousers or a skirt.

2. For your office/formal wear, you can pair small fruit printed shirt with jeans/pants.

3. For your ideal beach vacation look, you can pair fruit printed dresses or T-shirts with shorts.

4. To create a fun look, you can match your accessories with the same fruit print you are wearing.

5. You can accessorize your fruit print outfits with neutral accessories like a bamboo bag.

6. For a bolder look, go for print on print. A fruit printed shirt with striped/checked bottom can look great.

7. Don’t go overboard when styling prints. Add a neutral element to your look.

