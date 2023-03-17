Months of investigation, but no proof against Sisodia, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday slammed PM Narendra Modi for “treating the country’s most beloved education minister Manish Sisodia like a terrorist” after the former deputy chief minister’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody was extended by five days.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in a press conference alleged the ED wants to keep Manish Sisodia in custody because it is under pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even though there is no evidence, no witnesses, and no questions against him. He alleged the BJP was orchestrating the case because it fears the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. “The BJP seems to have just one ambition in the current political landscape and that is to do whatever it takes to finish off the AAP. CBI and ED, despite months of investigation, do not seem to have even an iota of evidence against Manish Sisodia. There is no merit in the case,” Chadha said, adding that for a case to be taken to court, there needs to be strong evidence, witnesses and recovery of some proceeds of the crime.

“The investigative agencies seem to have none of these,” Chadha said.

In a separate press conference at AAP headquarters, Sanjay Singh alleged PM Narendra Modi was treating the country’s most beloved education minister Sisodia like a terrorist. “The case against Sisodia is baseless. The BJP is defaming the Delhi government, derailing its education model, and punishing its people for electing AAP,” Singh said, adding the remand sought by ED was “a desperate and futile exercise to comply with the orders of its political masters”.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, and by ED on March 9 in connection with allegations of money laundering in the case. He is currently in ED’s custody.

“When Sisodia’s CBI custody was to lapse and no evidence was gathered, a further seven-day custody of Sisodia was given to the ED. The aim of the investigation is not to find any evidence against him as they know that there is nothing to be found. But the intention behind this case is only to keep the senior AAP leader in jail endlessly on the pretext of one investigation after another,” Chadha said.

He added that the court cannot deny the right to an investigative agency to carry out its investigation and therefore the agencies want to keep Manish Sisodia in jail without any charges for as long as they possibly can.

Officials of ED did not respond to requests for comment.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back saying that all AAP leaders are frustrated as they are unable to reply to questions of the people on the liquor “scam” and involvement of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in it.