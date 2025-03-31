More power cuts under BJP: Atishi; Delhi govt refutes claim

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of failing to manage the city’s power supply, leading to a surge in outages since it took office last month. Atishi. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that the capital was once again grappling with prolonged power cuts and accused the BJP of lacking both the intent and the ability to ensure uninterrupted supply.

“Before 2014, long power outages were the norm, and history is repeating itself under BJP’s rule. Under the AAP government, Delhi became the only state in India with 24-hour power supply. However, within a month of the BJP taking charge, prolonged outages have returned, severely affecting areas across the city,” she said.

She further claimed that social media was flooded with complaints of power cuts from areas such as Delhi University, Rohini’s Sector 22, Tilak Nagar, Burari, Jagatpur village, Rajpur Khurd, and Karawal Nagar.

The state load dispatch centre (SLDC), she added, had also reported long power cuts across various parts of the city since March 1.

The capital has witnessed a political slugfest between AAP and the the Delhi government over the issue of power supply in recent weeks.

While AAP maintains that Delhi had not faced such outages under its tenure, Delhi’s power minister, Ashish Sood, accused the AAP of spreading misinformation.

Sood, citing data from the SLDC, said on Friday that significant power outages—lasting at least an hour—occurred every month even under AAP’s rule.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also hit back, arguing that uninterrupted power supply was not an “extraordinary achievement”.

“BJP-ruled cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Bengaluru already have 24-hour electricity. Even Uttar Pradesh, once known for its erratic power supply, has made significant improvements. Providing uninterrupted power is a government’s duty, and not a favour to the public,” he said.

He alleged that the Kejriwal-led government was “only involved in corruption under the guise of electricity supply between 2015 and 2025.”